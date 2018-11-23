CBSE accountancy syllabus 2018-19 announced

The board has also announced that from next year the students will be required to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks both in theory as well as practical to make sure that they pass the examination.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for the board examinations of class 10 and 12 in January. CBSE has already announced a list of vocational subjects which will be held from February to March 2019. The board has also announced that from next year the students will be required to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks both in theory as well as practical to make sure that they pass the examination.

Here is the syllabus for Accountancy Class 12

Unit I: Accounting Not For Profit Organisation (24 periods)

– Not For Profit Organisation: Meaning and Examples

– Receipts and Payments: Meaning and Concept of fund based and non fund based accounting.

– Preparation of Income and Expenditure account and Balance sheet from receipt and payment account.

Unit II: Accounting for partnerships

– Nature of Partnership Firm: Partnership deed (meaning and importance)

– Final Accounts of Partnership: Fixed v/s Fluctuating capital, Division of profit among partners, Profit and Loss Appropriation account

Unit III Reconstitution of Partnership

Changes in profit sharing ratio among the existing partners- Sacrificing Ratio and Gaining Ratio

– Accounting for Revaluation of Assets and Liabilities of Distribution of Reserves and Accumulated Profits.

– Goodwill: Nature, Factors affecting and the Methods of valuation: Average profit, Super Profit, Multiplier and Capitalisation Method.

– Admission of a Partner: Effect of admission of partner, Change in profit sharing ratio, the Accounting treatment for goodwill, Revaluation of assets and liabilities.

– Retirement/Death of a partner: Change in profit sharing ratio, Accounting treatment of goodwill, Revaluation of assets and liabilities, Adjustment of accumulated profits reserves.

Unit IV Dissolution of Partnership Firm

Meaning Settlements of accounts: Preparation of realisation account and related accounts.

Unit V Accounting for Share and Debenture Capital

– Accounting for Share Capital: Issue and Allotment of Equity and Preference Shares; over subscriptions and under subscriptions; the issue at par, premium and at discount; Calls in advance, Calls in arrears, Issue of shares for consideration other than cash.

– Issue of Debenture – At par, premium and discount; Issue of debentures for consideration other than cash.

– Redemption of debenture.

– Out of proceeds of fresh issue, accumulated profits and sinking fund.

Unit VI: Analysis of Financial Statements

– Financial Statements of a Company: Preparation of simple financial statements of a company in a prescribed form with major headings only.

– Financial Analysis: Meaning, Significance and Purpose Limitations.

– Tools For Financial Analysts: Comparative Statements, Common Size Statements

– Accounting Ratios: Meaning and Objectives, Types of Ratios: Liquidity Ratios: Current ratio, Liquidity ratio: Current Ratio.

– Activity Ratio: Inventory turnover, Debtors turnover, Payables turnover, Working capital turnover, Fixed assets turnover, Current assets turnover