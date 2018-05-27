CBSE 12th results 2018 out: Check what you may need to get into some most sought after DU colleges

DU Admissions 2018: The University of Delhi is one of the top choices for students to pursue their Bachelor degree from, for Arts, Commerce as well as Science programmes.

CBSE 12th results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12th board examination results on Saturday at cbseresults.nic.in. While the Senior School Certificate Examination results are out, class 10th results are yet to be declared. However, as class 12 students are free from all the exam related stress, they are all set to gear up for their Undergraduate education. While many students have already appeared for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and other entrance exams, the rest are looking forward to the Delhi University Admissions. The University of Delhi is one of the top choices for students to pursue their Bachelor degree from, for Arts, Commerce as well as Science programmes.

Many sought-after colleges in Delhi are affiliated to DU. While the free structure of the colleges are low, the cut-off to secure admission to these colleges is comparatively high.

Here is a list of some of the most sought-after colleges under Delhi University along with the cut-offs for their various programmes (based on the 2017 cut-off). Candidates can get a good look at the list to decide what course to choose.

Miranda House

B.A. (Hons) Bengali: Gen- 65, OBC- 63, SC- 60, ST- 60, PWD-60

B.A. (Hons) Economics: Gen- 97.25, OBC- 95.25, SC- 94, ST- 91.25, PWD-94.75

B.A. (Hons) English: Gen- 97.5, OBC- 96, SC- 95, ST- 95, PWD-95

B.A. (Hons) Geography: Gen- 97, OBC- 94, SC- 91, ST- 93, PWD-92

B.A. (Hons) Hindi: Gen- 87.5, OBC- 82, SC- 81.5, ST- 77, PWD-87.5

B.A. (Hons) History: Gen- 96.75, OBC- 95, SC- 94, ST- 95, PWD-93

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy: Gen- 94, OBC- 92, SC- 90, ST- 90, PWD-90

B.A. (Hons) Political Science: Gen- 97, OBC- 95, SC- 94, ST- 95, PWD-94

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit: Gen- 70, OBC- 68, SC- 65, ST- 65, PWD-65

B.A. (Hons) Sociology: Gen- 96, OBC- 94, SC- 93, ST- 93.5, PWD-89

B.A. Programme: Gen- 96.5, OBC- 93.5, SC- 89.5, ST- 89.5, PWD- 89.5

B.Sc. Life Sciences: Gen- 95.33, OBC- 94.33, SC- 93.33, ST- 91.33, PWD- 90.33

B.Sc. Physical Sciences with Computer Science: Gen- 94, OBC- 92, SC- 88, ST- 85, PWD- 89

B.Sc. (Hons) Botany: Gen- 96, OBC- 95, SC- 94, ST- 91, PWD- 90

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry: Gen- 96.67, OBC- 95.67, SC- 92, ST- 85, PWD- 90

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics: Gen- 96.67, OBC- 95.25, SC- 93, ST- 90, PWD- 90

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics: Gen- 96.67, OBC- 95.33, SC- 90, ST- 83, PWD- 90

B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology: Gen- 97, OBC- 96, SC- 95, ST- 93, PWD- 90

Hans Raj College

B.A. (Hons) Economics: Gen- 97.25, OBC- 95.25, SC- 94.5, ST- 91.75, PWD- 95

B.A. (Hons) English: Gen- 97, OBC- 95, SC- 92, ST- 91, PWD- 94

B.A. (Hons) Hindi: Gen- 87, OBC- 86, SC- 85, ST- 84, PWD- 86

B.A. (Hons) History: Gen- 96, OBC- 94.5, SC- 94, ST- 94, PWD- 94

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit: Gen- 71, OBC- 69, SC- 64, ST- 64, PWD- 64

B.A. Programme: Gen- 97, OBC- 95.75, SC- 94.5, ST- 94.5, PWD- 94.5

B.Com. (Hons): Gen- 97.5, OBC- 95, SC- 91.75, ST- 87.78, PWD- 89

B.Sc. Life Sciences: Gen- 95, OBC- 93, SC- 92, ST- 92, PWD- 90

B.Sc. Physical Sciences: Gen- 95, OBC- 92.66, SC- 90, ST- 90, PWD- 90

B.Sc. (Hons) Anthropology: Gen- 93, OBC- 92, SC- 90, ST- 90, PWD- 89

B.Sc. (Hons) Botany: Gen- 95, OBC- 94, SC- 91, ST- 90, PWD- 90

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry: Gen- 97.33, OBC- 95, SC- 92, ST- 82, PWD- 90

B.Sc. (Hons) Electronics: Gen- 96, OBC- 95, SC- 92, ST- 90, PWD- 90

B.Sc. (Hons) Geology: Gen- 96.33, OBC- 94, SC- 91, ST- 91, PWD- 91

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics: Gen- 97, OBC- 95, SC- 94, ST- 94, PWD- 94

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics: Gen- 96.66, OBC- 96, SC- 92, ST- 90, PWD- 92

B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology: Gen- 96, OBC- 94, SC- 92, ST- 86, PWD- 86

B.Sc. (Hons) Computer Science: Gen- 97.25, OBC- 96.25, SC- 95, ST- 91, PWD- 95

Hindu College

B.A. (Hons) Economics: Gen- 97.5, OBC- 95.5 , SC- 93, ST- 92, PWD- 95

B.A. (Hons) English: Gen- 97.5, OBC- 96, SC- 93.75, ST- 94.5, PWD- 94.5

B.A. (Hons) Hindi: Gen- 92, OBC- 90, SC- 89, ST- 84, PWD- 89

B.A. (Hons) History: Gen- 96.5, OBC- 96, SC- 95.75, ST- 95.75, PWD- 95.25

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy: Gen- 93, OBC- 91, SC- 89, ST- 89, PWD- 89

B.A. (Hons) Political Science: Gen- 96.75, OBC- 94.75, SC- 93.75, ST- 93.75, PWD- 94.75

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit: Gen- 74, OBC- 67, SC- 68, ST- 68, PWD-67

B.A. (Hons) Sociology: Gen- 96.25, OBC- 94, SC- 93, ST- 94, PWD- 92

B.A. Programme: Gen- 96, OBC- 94, SC- 92, ST- 90, PWD- 92

B.Com. (Hons): Gen- 97.5, OBC- 95, SC- 91.75, ST- 87.75, PWD- 89

B.Sc. Physical Sciences with Chemistry: Gen- 93, OBC- 92, SC- 87, ST- 80, PWD- 80

B.Sc. (Hons) Botany: Gen- 95.33, OBC- 93.66, SC- 91.66, ST- 91.66, PWD-90

B.Sc. (Hons) Chemistry: Gen- 96.33, OBC- 95, SC- 90, ST- 89, PWD- 87

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics: Gen- 97, OBC- 96, SC- 95, ST- 93.5, PWD- 93.5

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics: Gen- 96.66, OBC- 96, SC- 92, ST- 88, PWD-88

B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology: Gen- 96.33, OBC- 95.33, SC- 94.66, ST- 92, PWD- 90

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

B.Com (Hons.): Gen- 97.75, OBC- 95.75, SC- 95, ST- 92.25, PWD- 95.5

B.A. (Hons) Economics: Gen- 97.75, OBC- 95.25, SC- 92, ST- 88, PWD- 89.25

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)

B.A. (Hons) Economics: Gen- 97.5, OBC- 96.75, SC- 96.25, ST- 93.5, PWD- 88

B.A. (Hons) English: Gen- 98, OBC- 97.5, SC- 97, ST- 97, PWD- 92

B.A. (Hons) Hindi: Gen- 84, OBC- 83, SC- 82, ST- 82, PWD- 78

B.A. (Hons) History: Gen- 96.5, OBC- 95, SC- 94.5, ST- 94.5, PWD- 88

B.A. (Hons) Journalism: Gen- 98, OBC- 97, SC- 96, ST- 96, PWD- 89

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy: Gen- 92.5, OBC- 91.5, SC- 91, ST- 91, PWD- 88

B.A. (Hons) Political Science: Gen- 97.5, OBC- 96.25, SC- 95.5, ST- 95.5, PWD- 88.35

B.A. (Hons) Psychology: Gen- 98.5, OBC- 97, SC- 96.5, ST- 96.5, PWD- 89

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit: Gen- 65, OBC- 64, SC- 63, ST- 63, PWD- 63

B.A. (Hons) Sociology: Gen- 96.25, OBC- 96, SC- 95, ST- 95.5, PWD- 88

B.Com. (Hons): Gen- 97.25, OBC- 97, SC- 95, ST- 93, PWD- 88

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics: Gen- 96.5, OBC- 96, SC- 94, ST- 93, PWD- 88

B.Sc. (Hons) Statistics: Gen- 96.75, OBC- 96, SC- 93, ST- 93, PWD- 88