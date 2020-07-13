CBSE 12th Results: Meet Topper Divyanshi Jain Who Scored 600 Out Of 600 In Board Exams

CBSE class 12 topper: Divyanshi Jain, a student of Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, Lucknow, has scored 600 out of 600 in six subjects.

CBSE 12th Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared results for Class 12 exams. While the Board has not announced merit list this year, you may be surprised to know that a student from Lucknow has scored perfect 100 per cent in the Board exams. Divyanshi Jain, a student of Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, Lucknow, has scored 600 out of 600 in six subjects (English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics), several reports said today. She had appeared in all papers except Geography, which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Divyanshi has got the maximum marks in the Prayagraj region.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today congratulated all students who appeared in the CBSE Class 12 exams. In a tweet, he urged successful students to increase India’s glory with their talent and knowledge.

Girls have outshone the boys by nearly 6 percentage points in CBSE Class 12 examination results declared today. The results were based on an alternative assessment system which was adapted after some tests were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE has not released the merit list and replaced the term “fail” with “essential repeat” because of the exceptional circumstances. Hence, the term “fail” will not figure in the result documents this year. As per the Board, the pass percentage of girls was 92.15 and that of boys was 86.19. Transgender candidates recorded a pass percentage of 66.67.

The overall pass percentage in CBSE class 12 exams has increased by 5.38 points in 2020 as compared to last year. Over 38,000 students secured marks above 95 per cent, More than 1.57 lakh students scored above 90 per cent. As many as 11.92 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Among schools, the government-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya group recorded the highest pass percentage of 98.70. Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 88.22.