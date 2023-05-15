CBSE 12th Results 2023: Record number of students fail; significant drop in 95% scorers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th grade examination results for the year 2023 has left many in shock, with a record number of students failing the exam. As many as 2,10,337 (2.10 lakh) students were unable to clear the exam, marking the highest number of failures in the last three years. The overall pass percentage significantly declined, dropping to 87.33% from last year’s 92.71%.

What’s more alarming is the fact that the number of students failing the CBSE Class 12th grade exam has doubled compared to the previous three years. In 2022, the number of failures stood at 1,04,704 (one lakh), while in 2020, it was 1,33,881 (1.3 lakh). However, in 2021, only 8,243 students failed to clear the exam, making this year’s results even more concerning.

This downward trend in pass percentage has been consistent since 2021, when it was at its highest at 99.37%. The Board at the time had decided not to fail any student that year. This decision was taken after many students had complained about the difficulty level of split term CBSE exams in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on students’ education has also been a significant factor in this year’s results.

Adding to the dismay, the number of students scoring above 95% has also dropped this year to 22,622 from 33,432 in 2022. Moreover, the number of students scoring above 90% has also seen a drastic fall, decreasing from 1,34,797 (1.3 lakh) to 1,12,838 (1.1 lakh) this year. The number of students placed in compartment has also increased to 1,25,705 (1.2 lakh) compared to 67,743 students who failed last year.

The CBSE released the 12th grade results on May 14, 2023, with 16.60 lakh students appearing for the exams this year. Girls have once again outshined boys, continuing their legacy for the fifth time in a row, with a difference of 6.01%.

The Trivandrum district in Kerala has maintained its position as the top-performing region, with an outstanding 99.91% of its students clearing the exam. The results have left many wondering about the impact of the pandemic on students’ education and the quality of teaching.

