CBSE 12th results 2018: Meghna Srivastava tops with 499 out of 500 marks; reveals how she topped, future plans

CBSE 12th results 2018: Meghna Shrivastav tops CBSE class 12 examination.

CBSE 12th results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared CBSE 12th results on Saturday afternoon. Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh has topped the exams with 499 marks out of 500. A student of Step by Step School, Noida, Meghna scored perfect marks in History, Psychology, Geography and Economics. It was in English where she scored 99 marks taking her overall score to 499.

Speaking after the announcement of CBSE 12th result, Meghna said that she wasn’t expecting to top the exam. Talking about her strategy, Meghna said that she didn’t do anything special and it was her hardwork and consistency that made it possible.

“It is an overwhelming moment and is a reward of consistency and hard work. I wrote chapters on a daily basis but didn’t make any special time table,” she said.

When asked about her future plans, Meghna said that wants to do major in psychology. “I am very lucky that my parents gave me the opportunity to decide on what I want to do in my life,” she added. Meghna said that she was scared to look at her result and it was her father who checked it.

She advised other students to balance their time on social media and studies. Meghna gave credit for her success to her teachers. She said that her history teacher provided her with a lot of notes.

Anushka Chandra from Ghaziabad is the second topper in the exams with 498 marks. The third place is shared by seven students who have all secured 497 marks. The third toppers include, Chahat Bodhraj, Astha Bamba, Tanuja Kapri, Supriya Kaushik, Nakul Gupta, Kshitij Anand, and Ananya Singh.

The overall pass percentage in this year’s 12th examination is 83.01 percent. Top three regions which registered passing percentage of 97.32 percent, 93.87 percent and 89 percent are Trivandrum, Chennai and Delhi respectively.

The class 12th examination was conducted from March 5 to April 13. This year, the board has declared class 12th examination results a bit earlier compared to last year. Last year, class 12 results were declared on May 28. This year, more than 28 lakh students had appeared for both class 10th and 12th examinations.