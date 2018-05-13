CBSE 12th result 2018 soon: Know about DU admission 2018 – forms, online registration, key details

University of Delhi (image: IE)

CBSE 12th result 2018: Students, who had appeared in Central Board of Secondary Examination’s (CBSE) class XII exams, are likely to get their results by May end. The results will be put on board’s official website: www.cbse.nic.in. The examination was conducted from March 5, 2018, to April 13, 2018. After the Class 12 result, thousands of students try for getting admission in the Delhi University. Here were are providing all necessary information DU aspirants should know:

University of Delhi (DU), one of the premier university of the country, will start the online registration for admission to various courses/ programmes in Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD levels for the session 2018-19 from May 15. Details of the process of registration and other details will be available in the Bulletin of Information, which can be downloaded from the varsity’s website after the start of the registration process.

DU will hold Open Day sessions for students willing to apply from May 21, 2018, to May 29, 2018, except Sunday. The Open Days will have two sessions i.e from 10:00 am to 11:30 am and 12:00 noon to 01:30 pm at the Conference Centre, Near Gate No. 4, DU North Campus. The students will get information about registration, admission process, schedule and other related queries during the sessions.

Candidates willing to apply, have to follow online process.

Date of Commencement for online registration:

– Undergraduate programme: Those candidates who have passed or appeared in the Higher Secondary examination can apply. The process of registration will be available from May 15, 2018, onwards.

– Postgraduate programme: The candidates willing to undergo postgraduate courses in Delhi University can register themselves from May 18, 2018, onwards.

– Postgraduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law: The candidates willing to study Cyber Security and Law should register themselves from May 18, 2018, onwards.

– M. Phil/ PhD programmes: The individuals willing to take admission in M. Phil and PhD programmes/ courses can apply from May 20, 2018, onwards.

Documents required:

Following documents will be required to fill the application form. The documents are scanned images of a passport-size photograph, signature, one valid ID proof, caste certificate (if applicable) and 10th passing certificate. Self-attested copies of all these documents to be required.

How to apply:

Candidates, who are willing to apply, must visit the official website of the University of Delhi- https://www.du.ac.in.

In case of any query, the students can call on 011- 27667853 or can mail at- registrar@du.ac.in