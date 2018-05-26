CBSE 12th result 2018: Pass precentage, Toppers name, merit list out; check here

CBSE 12th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared CBSE class 12th result 2018 on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. (PTI)

CBSE 12th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared CBSE class 12th result 2018 on Saturday afternoon. The wait is over! The CBSE Board results are now available on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Besides, the students who had appeared for the exam can also check their scores on indiaresulst.com and examresults.net. Over 11 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams this year. With the result declaration, the students will be able to take admission in various universities. Here is the list of CBSE topper and the passing percentage of the students:

Name of the board: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Name of the exam: CBSE class 12th examination 2018

Result declaration: CBSE class 12th result 2018 are announced

Total Number Of Students: 11,86,306

Number Of Male Candidates: 6,90,407

Number Of Female Candidates: 4,95,899

Official website: cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Other websites: indiaresulst.com and examresults.net

CBSE 12th result 2018: Topper list-

CBSE Topper 2018: The list is soon going to be updated

CBSE Topper 2017: Raksha Gopal from Amity International School in Noida had topped the exam in 2017. She scored 99.6 per cent. While the second topper Bhumi Sawant of Chandigarh scored 99.4 per cent.

CBSE 12th result 2018: Pass percentage-

CBSE pass percentage 2018: The list is yet to be updated

CBSE pass percentage 2017: Last year, 87.50 percent girls who appeared cleared the exam. The pass percentage for boys was 78 percent.

This year, even tech giant Google is hosting CBSE results. The students can also access their results scores through Microsoft app. Apart from websites and apps, students can also check their results phones, numbers of which are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

How to check CBSE 12th result 2018:

Step 1. Go to the official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Step 2. Look for the link that says CBSE 12th result 2018 and click on it.

Step 3. Enter details like name and enrolment number and submit.

Step 4. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

About Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was established in 1952. It is the highest authority when it comes to school-level education in India. The board monitors and manages the development of school education across the country through the network of affiliated schools. Currently, there are thousands of public and private schools that are affiliated with the CBSE; including all the Kendriya Vidyalayas and all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The board has also been entrusted the responsibility of conducting the annual CBSE 10th Board Exams and CBSE 12th Board Exams every year.