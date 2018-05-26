CBSE 12th result 2018 out today at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in; how to check

CBSE 12th result 2018: The board had conducted Class 10 and 12 exams from March 5.

CBSE 12th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare CBSE 12th result 2018 anytime today. The students waiting for their results can check it at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in once it is declared. As many as 11.86 lakh students appeared for their CBSE class XII results this year. Search engine giant Google will also host result for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. Microsoft has also launched an app which would the students to can check their results offline. Apart from websites and apps, students can also check their results phones, numbers of which are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)

The board had conducted Class 10 and 12 exams from March 5. The board also had to face embarrassment this year after it found a paper leak in the economics paper. After the reports of leakage thousands of students took to streets in protests against it in Delhi and other areas. However, the board had to re-conduct the economics paper.

Students must keep their admit cards along with them to check their results. After results are announced, students are required to open the official portals or app and check their performances.

As many as 19,85,397 students from Classes 10 and 12 registered for the exam last year. Out of them, 10,98,891 were from Class 12. Close to 4,60,026 girls and 6,38,865 boys appeared for the Intermediate exams. Chennai has the highest number of students appearing for the Class 10 board exams (1,54,401) while Delhi has taken the top position among cities for number of students for the class 12 boards (2,58,321).

Here is how you can check CBSE class 12 result:

* Candidates can first go to official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

* They can now look for the link saying CBSE 12th result 2018.

* After going to the site, they may click on it.

* Candidates can now enter details like name and enrolment number and submit.

* Students can now download the result and take a print out for future use.

About Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE

Established in 1952, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the highest authority when it comes to school-level education in India. The board monitors and manages the development of school education across the country through the network of affiliated schools. Currently, there are thousands of public and private schools that are affiliated with the CBSE; including all the Kendriya Vidyalayas and all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The board has also been entrusted the responsibility of conducting the annual CBSE 10th Board Exams and CBSE 12th Board Exams every year.