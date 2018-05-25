CBSE 12th result 2018 date declared! Here is when and how to check at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2018 will be declared on May 26. (Source: official website)

CBSE 12th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced CBSE 12th result date on Friday. The board has confirmed that CBSE 12th result 2018 will be declared on May 26 i.e. Saturday on its official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The students will also be able to check the result on indiaresults.com and examresults.net one it is declared. This year, Google will also provide CBSE results while in a recent announcement, Microsoft said that it will inform the students through its app SMS organiser about their results, even if they are offline. The candidates have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.

There is still no official confirmation on CBSE 10th result date and time. This year, over 28 lakh students had appeared for the Classes 10 and 12 exams. A total number of 16.38 lakh students registered for their matric or Class 10 exams while for Class 12 or inter examination, as many as 11.86 lakh students wrote the exam.

In 2017, around 11 lakh students had appeared for CBSE 10th result – 6,38,865 boys and 4,60,026 girls. The number of centres and schools registered for the Class 12 exam were 3,502. Raksha Gopal from Amity International School in Noida had topped the exam. She scored 99.6 per cent, while the second topper Bhumi Sawant of Chandigarh scored 99.4 per cent.

How to check CBSE 12th result 2018:

1. Go to the official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

2. Look for the link that says CBSE 12th result 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter details like name and enrolment number and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

About Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE

Established in 1952, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the highest authority when it comes to school-level education in India. The board monitors and manages the development of school education across the country through the network of affiliated schools. Currently, there are thousands of public and private schools that are affiliated with the CBSE; including all the Kendriya Vidyalayas and all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The board has also been entrusted the responsibility of conducting the annual CBSE 10th Board Exams and CBSE 12th Board Exams every year.