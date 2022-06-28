CBSE 10th result 2022 soon on cbse.nic.in: get details here

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Date: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the class 10 result on its website. Students appeared in the exam hall will be able to download their results through the official website of CBSE.i.e. Cbse.nic.in.

According to the media reports, CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be declared by the end of June or first/second week of July 2022. However, there is no official update about CBSE 10th Class Result. It is expected that the board will announce a combined CBSE 10th result marksheets with term 1 and term 2 marks just like last year. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates on the results.

Students will also be able to download CBSE 10th Result 2022 with term 1 and term 2 marks through DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in, UMANG app and via SMS. As per media reports, the board will released the single marksheet for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 result. It will not be divided into term wise performance. The final marksheet will only have break up of theory and internal exams and not Term 1 and Term 2 performance.

How to Download CBSE 10th Result 2022?