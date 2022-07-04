CBSE 10th Result 2022 Update: CBSE to release Term 2 Class 10th Result today on cbse.gov.in – check all latest updates here

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce the CBSE 10th Result 2022 soon. As per the latest media reports, the results will be declared today, 4 July 2022. However, the board has yet not given any confirmation on the release of results date and time.

Earlier, as per the report of IE, a senior official had quoted that the results will be declared by the end of July. Since then, rumours have been rampant about the release of CBSE Class 10 Results on 4 July 2022. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates on results.

The board conducted the CBSE Term 2 Class 10th Exam from April 26 to May 24 across the country. The board will now release the results on the website. After which, the board will release the combined mark sheets of terms 1 & 2. Students can check on financialexpress.com for latest news and updates related to CBSE 10th Result 2022.



How and where to check CBSE 10th Result 2022 online?



The board will release CBSE Term 2 Class 10th Exam Results on multiple digital platforms such as DigiLocker, Umang App and Pariksha Sangam Portal. CBSE 10th Results 2022 will also be announced on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Another way of checking results will be SMS Service. Students who will face internet connectivity issues on digital platforms will be able to check their CBSE 10th Class results 2022 online via SMS as well. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps to download CBSE 10th Class results 2022 online below.



1. Candidates are required to visit the official website – cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the link of CBSE Term 2 Class 10th Exam Results.

3. Then, a login page will appear on the screen.

4. Now, candidates are required to enter their roll number and date of birth.

5. Then, CBSE Term 2 Class 10th Exam Result will appear on the screen.

6. Download CBSE Term 2 Class 10th Exam Result and save it for future reference.