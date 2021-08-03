  • MORE MARKET STATS
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: It’s OFFICIAL! CBSE Class X result out at 12 noon! Check direct link to download roll number

Updated: August 3, 2021 11:03:03 am

How to Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live on Official Website, Umang App and digilocker.gov.in: Yes, it IS happening today! To all the questions, buzz and speculations, the CBSE has put a fullstop with official confirmation. The CBSE will declare its class 10th board results at 12:00 pm today. Taking to Twitter, the CBSE posted the information. However, unlike last time, there was no cheeky meme for students! If you are a CBSE student waiting for your Class Xth results, we have a major update for you. The Central Board of Secondary Education has shared the direct link to find your roll number. Here is the link – https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx

Get ready with your CBSE roll number and stay with us, as we bring the latest and verified updates, tips, suggestions on CBSE Class 10th result 2021:

    10:52 (IST)03 Aug 2021
    CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Yes, it's confirmed!

    The CBSE will be announcing the class X results at 12 noon today, reports news agency ANI.

    10:35 (IST)03 Aug 2021
    CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: A meme update?

    Last time when the CBSE made official confirmation about the class 12th exam results, there was a funny DDLJ meme. So, is this happening this time around too?

    10:12 (IST)03 Aug 2021
    CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The Board likely to announce result by noon today

    Hello and welcome to FE's live coverage of CBSE Class 10th results. The latest update says that the CBSE is likely todeclare the Class X results by noon. 

