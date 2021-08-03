CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: It’s OFFICIAL! CBSE Class X result out at 12 noon! Check direct link to download roll number

CBSE 10th result: Earlier, there was some news that CBSE may announce results on August 2nd. But that didn't turn out true. (PTI photo)

How to Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live on Official Website, Umang App and digilocker.gov.in: Yes, it IS happening today! To all the questions, buzz and speculations, the CBSE has put a fullstop with official confirmation. The CBSE will declare its class 10th board results at 12:00 pm today. Taking to Twitter, the CBSE posted the information. However, unlike last time, there was no cheeky meme for students! If you are a CBSE student waiting for your Class Xth results, we have a major update for you. The Central Board of Secondary Education has shared the direct link to find your roll number. Here is the link – https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx

Get ready with your CBSE roll number and stay with us, as we bring the latest and verified updates, tips, suggestions on CBSE Class 10th result 2021: