CBSE 10th Result 2021 Latest: Not able to login cbse.nic.in? Here’s how you can download your scorecard – full list

CBSE Class 10 Results 2021today

How to Check CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Online: CBSE Class 10 results will be declared today at 12 noon. CBSE declared the Class 12 Board exam results on July 30 and now the results for the Class 10 students are expected according to the alternative marking scheme. The final marks computed by the schools according to the Board’s evaluation criteria have already been submitted by the schools to the CBSE.

CBSE Class 10 students can check their results, once declared in three ways, from CBSE’s official website – cbseresults.nic.in, Umang app, Digilocker, or through SMS. Students and their parents can get more information about the result date and time from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Apart from the above-mentioned methods, students can also make use of IVRS service and call on a landline number to check their results.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result on official site

Visit cbseresults.nic.in or cbse,gov.in

Submit roll number, registration number and other log-in credentials

Class 10 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download your marksheet and take a printout for further reference.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result via Digilocker App:

Download the DigiLocker app

Tap on the ‘Access DigiLocker’ option on app

Enter your name as on your Aadhaar card.

Enter your date of birth as on your Aadhaar card.

Enter details like gender, mobile number and set a security PIN.

Enter your Email ID.

Enter your Aadhaar number.

Submit the details.

Set a username.

Under the ‘education’ section click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’

Select Class 10 passing certificate and Class 10 marksheet.

Login using the mobile number registered with CBSE and access your marksheet and/or certificate.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result through Umang App:

Download the Umang App Step

Select CBSE from the options available

Enter your credentials

Save/ Download/ Print for future reference

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result 2021 through SMS:

Type SMS and send it to 7738299899

As per the marking scheme designed by the CBSE, the class 10 and 11 final marks will carry 30 per cent weightage and the class 12 internal and practical scores will have 40 per cent weightage in the results.