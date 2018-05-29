CBSE 10th result 2018 LIVE: Check scores, download marksheets today at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2018 to go LIVE today!

CBSE 10th result 2018 LIVE: The wait for students who appeared for their class 10th board exams is over with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) set to declare their results today at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website today after 4 PM to check their scores and download their marksheets. Students need to note that the hard copy of their CBSE class 10th marksheets will be availble at their respective educatioal institutions. They can collect the same by the end of June. The news about the announcement of CBSE result 2018 class 10 was confirmed by news agency ANI.

According to report, while over 28 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE exam 2018, more than 16 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 exams while 11.86 lakh students had appeared for Class 12.The board had conducted Class 10 board examination from March 5 to April 4, whereas Class 12 board examinations were held between March 5 and April 13. The CBSE Class 12 Board Exam results were declared by the board on May 26, 2018.

– In a press note issued yesterday by the board, CBSE stated that the results of Secondary School Examination (Class-X) 2018 on 29-05-2018. It further stated many ways through which candidates can check their results.

CBSE 10th result 2018: Steps to check results on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Class 10th exam results 2018’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and download the same for future

More about Central Board of Secondary Education-

CBSE is the apex board of education in India which has not only a pan-India jurisdiction but also has a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries.