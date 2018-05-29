CBSE 10th result 2018: Four students top CBSE class 10 exams, score 499 out of 500

Four students top CBSE class 10 exams. Representative image (IE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the class 10 results on Tuesday afternoon. Four students secured the top position in the examination. These include Nandini Garg from Scottish International School Shamli, Rimzhim Agarwal from RP School, Bijnor, Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan Vidyalayas Coachin and Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurgaon. All these students have scored 499 marks out of 500 marks, scoring a staggering 99.8 percent.

Speaking to the media after the results were announced, Rimzhim credited her father for the outstanding performance in the examination. She said that she was expecting this kind of a result because she gave her best in the examination. However, she had not taken any tution.

Another topper Nandini Garg from Scottish International School said that she was expecting a good result but didn’t expect to become a CBSE topper. She said that she achieved good marks because of self-studies and credited her teachers for her success.

Prakhar Mittal, who is also a CBSE class 10 topper, said that he had good teachers and notes provided by them helped a lot. He further said that his parents did not exert any undue pressure on him ahead of the exams.

A total of 86.70 percent students passed the CBSE class 10th examination this year. In the examination, more than 1,31,493 students have scored more than 90 percent marks whereas 27,476 students scored over 95 percent. Top three regions which registered a pass percentage of 99.60 percent, 97.37 percent, and 91.86 percent are Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, and Ajmer, respectively

The results were declared on CBSE’s official websites-cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in and some other websites such as www.results.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and cbse10.jagranjosh.com. The Board conducted the Class 10 examination from March 5 to April 4 whereas class 12 examination was conducted from March 5 to April 13, results for which have already been announced.

Last year, Class 10 results were declared on June 3. This year, over 28 lakh students appeared for both class 10 and class 12. Last year, CBSE saw a decline in pass percentage, It fell to 90.95 percent from 96.21 percent in 2016. In 2017, a total of 1,05,188 boys had scored a CGPA of 10 whereas a total of 1,00,950 girls scored a CGPA of 10.