CBSE 10th result 2018 date, time confirmed: How to check at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2018: The board had conducted class 10th board exams from March 5 to April 4.

CBSE 10th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) has confirmed the declaration date for Class 10 board examination results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The results will be made public tomorrow at 4 PM. Candidates who appeared for the same can visit the above-mentioned website as soon as the results have been announced by the board. The news about the announcement of CBSE result 2018 class 10 was confirmed by news agency ANI. According to report, while over 28 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE exam 2018, more than 16 lakh students had appeared for 10th and 11.86 lakh students had appeared for Class 12th.

The board had conducted class 10th board examination from March 5 to April 4, whereas Class 12th board examinations were held between March 5 and April 13. The CBSE Class 12 Board Exam results were declared by the board on May 26, 2018. Here are some details that students need to take note of-

CBSE 10th result 2018 date: May 28

CBSE 10th result 2018 time: 4 PM

CBSE 10th result 2018: Steps to check results on official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Class 10th exam results 2018’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and download the same for future

According to Examresults.net, the results can also be check via an IVR system that gives you your results via a call, via SMS charged at 50p per SMS and via DigiLocker where account details are sent via SMS to the student’s registered mobile number.

More about Central Board of Secondary Education-

CBSE is the apex board of education in India which has not only a pan-India jurisdiction but also has a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries.