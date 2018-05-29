CBSE 10th result 2018: Full list of websites to check

CBSE 10th result 2018: The Results will be declared on CBSE’s official website – cbse.nic.in. (CBSE website)

CBSE 10th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to declare CBSE Class 10 results today on May 29. The Results will be declared on CBSE’s official websites – cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The Board conducted the Class 10 examination from March 5 to April 4 whereas class 12 examination was conducted from March 5 to April 13, results for which has already been announced. Last year, Class 10 results were declared on June 3. This year, the board is announcing the results little early just like class 12 results.

This year, over 28 lakh students appeared for both class 10 and class 12. Last year, CBSE saw a decline in pass percentage, It fell to 90.95 percent from 96.21 percent in 2016. In 2017, a total of 1,05,188 boys had scored a CGPA of 10 whereas a total of 1,00,950 girls scored a CGPA of 10.

CBSE 10th result 2018 date:

The CBSE class 10 results will be announced on May 29.

CBSE 10th result 2018 time:

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the class 10 results at 4.00 pm on May 29.

CBSE 10th result 2018 websites:

The CBSE class 10 results can be downloaded from many websites. One can download the result from CBSE’s official websites-

1. cbse.nic.in

2. cbseresults.nic.in.

The result can also be downloaded from some other websites:

1. www.results.nic.in

2. examresults.net

3. indiaresults.com

4. cbse10.jagranjosh.com

CBSE result 2018 date: How To Check

1. Click on website links given above

2. Click on the class 10 result link

3. A new page will open

4. Submit your details like roll number, name etc.

5. Download or print your result

About CBSE:

The Central Board of Secondary Education has a historical background. After the rapid growth and expansion of the quality and standard of education and the advent of state universities and state boards, the CBSE took its final shape in 1952. The Board now conducts annual examinations like class 10th and 12th board exams. Along with 10th and 12th board exams, it also conducts entrance exams such as JEE Mains.