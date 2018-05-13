CBSE 10th result 2018 alert! Pass criteria changed for current batch; all you need to know. (IE)

CBSE 10th result 2018 alert: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of Class X examination on May 30. Earlier, it was reported that the results of Class X will be announced alongside Class XII results. The Class X examination was conducted between March 5, 2018, and April 4, 2018, while Class XII examinations were conducted between March 5, 2018 and April 13, 2018.

In a notification on 27th February 2018, the CBSE made some one-time changes in passing criteria for the students of Class X 2017-18 batch. The Central board had decided that the candidates of Class X board examination will be exempted from mandatory separate pass criteria in those subjects having a component of 20 marks internal assessment and written examination of 80 marks. To qualify the board exam, a candidate needs to secure overall 33 percent i.e internal assessment and written examination.

In a meeting held at national capital on February 16, 2018, the Examination Committee of the CBSE had made the changes after noting that the current batch (2017-18) is coming from a different assessment background.

Here are lists of the decisions taken by the Examination Committee of the CBSE-

– The candidates appearing in class X examinations for the year 2018 is likely to be exempted from mandatory separate pass criteria in the subjects having a component of 20 marks internal assessment and written examination of 80 marks. The students need to obtain 33 percent marks overall in each subject to qualify the exam.

“That, the current batch i.e. the batch of class X, which is taking class X Examination in 2018 with five main subjects (having 20 marks as internal assessment component as per scheme of studies) may be exempted from the mandatory separate pass criteria in the subjects having component of 20 marks internal assessment and Board examination of 80 marks. They need to secure overall 33% (both taken together) in the subject to be able to pass that subject,” the circular notified.

– The CBSE has also exempted additional subjects from mandatory separate pass criteria norms.

“The candidates in current batch appearing in 2018 class X examination and having additional subjects as 6th or 7th may also be exempted from mandatory separate pass criteria norms in the subjects provided the additional subjects comprises of internal assessment of 20 marks and Board Examination of 80 marks,” the circular said.

– The CBSE has extended the provision of replacement of subjects to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) students.

“That, in case of students under NSQF scheme, this rule about passing in the subjects will also apply for the 5 major subjects (two languages and Science, Mathematics and Social Science). The provision of replacement of subjects extended to NSQF students for the failed subjects (out of three subjects i.e. Science, Mathematics and Social Science by the Vocational subject passed by the candidate under NSQF) would continue to apply as notified vide Notification dated 09/03/2017. However, for the vocational subjects listed in Annexure I (CBSE Notification 09/0312017) 7 there will be no exemption from the separate pass criteria as the internal assessment component of these subjects comprise of 50 marks. In these subjects, mandatory separate pass criteria of securing 33% both in internal as well as Board examination shall apply,” the statement reads.

– The board has made it mandatory to secure 33 percent in each subject (both Internal and board examination).

“Mandatory separate passing criteria both in Internal Assessment and Board examination will continue to apply for the subjects Notified in Annexure I of the CBSE Notification 31/01/2017 except the language subjects since modalities for Additional language subjects remain same as defined for Language I and 2. In case of language offered as 6th Additional subject, the separate mandatory passing criteria will not be applicable and the candidates need to secure overall 33% (both taken together) to be able to pass in that language subject offered as additional 6th subject,” the statement reads.