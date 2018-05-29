CBSE 10th result 2018: Pass percentage at 86.70, 4 students score 499; check toppers’ name

CBSE 10th Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared CBSE 10th result 2018 or CBSE class 10 result 2018 today at around 1:20 PM. 4 students have scored 499 out of 500 marks.

CBSE 10th Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared CBSE 10th result 2018 or CBSE class 10 result 2018 today at around 1:20 PM. The results were declared on the official website- cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results were earlier expected to be released at 4 PM. This was confirmed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Yesterday, School Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted: “Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018”.

CBSE 10th Result 2018: Pass percentage-

The CBSE pass percentage this year is 86.70 percent this year. Girls have done better than boys by 3.35 percent. Girls have a pass percentage of 88.67% and boys 85.32%. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools have performed the best with pass percentage of 97.31% followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas with 95.96% and private schools are third with 89.49%. Performance of candidates in Delhi region is 78.62%.

Thiruvananthapuram region has topped with a pass percentage of 99.60% followed by Chennai with 97.37%. Ajmer is third with 91.86% in class 10 board exams. 131493 candidates have secured more than 90% and 27476 have secured more than 95% is 27476.

Last year, CBSE class 10 result went down from 96.21 per cent in 2016 to 90.95 per cent. The pass percentage of boys improved by a significant margin, jumping from last year’s 78.9 per cent to 93.4 per cent. The pass percentage of girls also improved from 88.6 per cent to 92.5 per cent. A total of 1,05,188 boys scored a CGPA of 10, 1,00,950 girls bagged perfect scores.

CBSE 10th Result 2018: Topper’s name-

Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurgaon, Rimzhim Agarwal from RK Public school Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish Intl school Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan Vidyalayas Cochin have secured 499 marks out of 500.

Toppers in differently-abled category: Anushka Panda from Suncity Gurgaon school and Sanya Gandhi from Uttam School in Ghaziabad with 489 marks have topped the merit list. Sonya Deep Pradhan with 484 marks from JNV Dhanpur, Orissa has bagged the second spot.

Meanwhile, CBSE Class 10 result can also be accessed through telephone number- 011 – 24300699 or by sending SMS to mobile number- 7738299899. The result will also be available on partner websites – indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Just like CBSE 12th result 2018, the students can check their scores through UMANG app.

While over 28 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE exam in 2018, more than 16 lakh students had appeared for 10th and 11.86 lakh students had appeared for Class 12th. The board had conducted class 10th board examination from March 5 to April 4, whereas Class 12th board examinations were held between March 5 and April 13. The CBSE Class 12 Board Exam results were declared by the board on May 26, 2018.

As per ANI reports, the schools, already registered with the CBSE, will automatically get the results on their email IDs. For a typing error in class 10 English paper, the Board has decided to give two marks to all those students who had appeared for it.

In CBSE 12th result 2018, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest pass percentage (97.32%) followed by Chennai (93.87%) and Delhi (89%). Among schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya students fared well among all the other category of CBSE schools.