CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 exam: Check exam pattern, special OMR sheets for exam

The CBSE Term 1 exams that are scheduled for this month will be conducted on a new kind of customised OMR sheets that the board has specifically designed for this purpose. The question paper for the Term 1 exams for students of class Xth and XIIth will be fully objective-type questions based and this is why the CBSE will provide customised OMR sheets to the students. In addition to the unique OMR sheets, what is special about these exams is the fact that the evaluation of the answer sheets will be conducted within 24 hours of the completion of the exam. The Class 12th and Class 10th Term 1 exams are scheduled to begin from November 16.

OMR sheet for Term 1 exam

The question paper will consist of 60 questions each and students will need to answer those questions by filling the correct option in the OMR sheet. According to some news reports, the CBSE has also made some special changes in the standard OMR sheet for the convenience of students who might not have any prior experience of filling an OMR sheet. Students will need to circle one of the four options on the OMR sheet just like any other competitive exam.

However, there is a big difference as candidates in other competitive exams need to be utterly careful while circling the correct option lest they circle the wrong option. On the other hand, students during the Term 1 exam can rectify this mistake by writing the correct option against the respective question number.Even if a candidate has circled an incorrect option in the OMR sheet, she can rectify the mistake by writing the correct option against the question number.

The above measure has been taken by the education board by taking in account the fact that most students do not have any prior experience of filling an OMR sheet. This way students can fearlessly attempt the paper without being too tense about circling the incorrect option.

Another special measure the CBSE has taken this time is the fact that the answer sheets will be evaluated on the day of the exam itself. At various examination centres, the officials and school authorities will evaluate the OMR sheets on the exam day itself and send the marks to the regional offices of the CBSE.