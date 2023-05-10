CBSE 10th, 12th Result Live Updates: Results to be out shortly; here’s how to check

CBSE Result 2023, CBSE Class 10th 12th Result Live: The Class 10,12 CBSE results are expected to be out today, and can be released at any minute. Students can access them on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in. To check their marks, students will need to enter their roll number, admit card ID, school number, and date of birth. A message displayed on DigiLocker informs that CBSE results will soon be available on the platform, and students are urged to activate their accounts.

CBSE Result 2023, CBSE Class 10th 12th Result Live: It is anticipated that CBSE will release the results for both Class 10 and 12 on the same day. This academic year, a total of 38,83,710 students had registered for the board exams, with 21,86,940 belonging to Class 10 and 16,96,770 to Class 12. In addition to the websites, students can access their results through DigiLocker and UMANG apps. Stay up-to-date with the latest news on CBSE results by following this blog.

CBSE Result 2023, CBSE Class 10th 12th Result Live: CBSE has concluded the evaluation process for the Class 10 answer scripts around April 16, 2023, and for Class 12, the process was completed in the last week of April. With this update, CBSE is now moving forward with preparations to announce the results. The CBSE Board Exams 2023 started on February 15, 2023, and the Class 10 exams concluded on March 21, 2023, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 5, 2023.

Live Updates

CBSE 10th, 12th Result Live Updates