CBSE 10th, 12th Result Live Updates: Results to be out shortly; here’s how to check

CBSE Result 2023, CBSE Class 10th 12th Result Live: The Class 10,12 CBSE results are expected to be out today, and can be released at any minute. Students can access them on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in. To check their marks, students will need to enter their roll number, admit card ID, school number, and date of birth. A message displayed on DigiLocker informs that CBSE results will soon be available on the platform, and students are urged to activate their accounts.
CBSE Result 2023, CBSE Class 10th 12th Result Live: It is anticipated that CBSE will release the results for both Class 10 and 12 on the same day. This academic year, a total of 38,83,710 students had registered for the board exams, with 21,86,940 belonging to Class 10 and 16,96,770 to Class 12. In addition to the websites, students can access their results through DigiLocker and UMANG apps. Stay up-to-date with the latest news on CBSE results by following this blog.
CBSE Result 2023, CBSE Class 10th 12th Result Live: CBSE has concluded the evaluation process for the Class 10 answer scripts around April 16, 2023, and for Class 12, the process was completed in the last week of April. With this update, CBSE is now moving forward with preparations to announce the results. The CBSE Board Exams 2023 started on February 15, 2023, and the Class 10 exams concluded on March 21, 2023, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 5, 2023.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result Live Updates
CBSE Class 10th 12th Result: Following the declaration of results for Class 10 and 12, the board will provide a timeframe for students to request re-verification or scrutiny of their answer sheets. Additionally, the CBSE will conduct compartment exams later this year, and further information regarding this will be shared on the day of the results.
CBSE Class 10th 12th Result: It should be noted that the CBSE board has decided not to disclose the names of the toppers of Class 10 and 12 board exams. However, in line with the previous year's practice, the board will award merit certificates to the top 0.1% of candidates who achieve the highest scores across different subjects.
CBSE Class 10th 12th Result: Students can access the results for Class 10 and 12 of the CBSE Board through DigiLocker. Before the results are released, students must activate their DigiLocker account. They can contact their respective schools to obtain the necessary password and instructions on how to activate their DigiLocker account.
The Umang App is a convenient platform where CBSE Results can also be accessed. Registered users can effortlessly download and view their results within the app. Students only need to provide their CBSE Roll Number and other essential personal details to access their results.
Roll number
Date of birth
School number
Admit card ID.
Please ensure that you have all the necessary information before attempting to access your results online.
Go to results.cbse.nic.in.
Now, go to the Secondary or Senior Secondary final exam result, as required.
Enter your credentials and login.
Check CBSE board exam result.
Students can check their CBSE Class 10th-12th result 2023 on below mentioned websites:
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in