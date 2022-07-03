CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Important Update: CBSE launches Pariksha Sangam portal at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in — check details

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 New Update: While the students of class 10th and 12th are anxiously awaiting the CBSE Term 2 Results, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a newly Pariksha Sangam Portal which will manage all exam activities related to the CBSE Term 2 10th, 12th results. The ‘Pariksha Sangam’ portal is now available on the official websites cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

What is the role of CBSE Pariksha Sangam Portal?

According to the official notification, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the Pariksha Sangam Portal to help students in all Board exam-related queries. Now, the students will have a one-stop-solution for all exam-related queries.

The programme will integrate the different exam-related processes done by the school regional offices and the headquarters of the board. This portal is crucial for all students who appeared in the CBSE Term 2 10th, 12th Exam.

According to media reports, Students and Teachers will be allowed to raise requests for revaluation of the results, photocopy of marksheets and other information. All such activities will be managed by the board through this portal. Apart from this, schools will also be able to submit marks for the practical & theory exams of classes 9 to 12 through this portal.

Pariksha Sangam Portal will also provide reference material for studies, manage pre and post-exam application process and link schools with DigiLocker System. It will also be useful for payment of application fees for different exam-related activities. The portal would be combining all other portals such as e-Sandesh, IPS Payment system, OASIS, Board Circulars, etc. as per the official notice. Meanwhile, it is expected that CBSE Term 2 Results for the 10th & 12th will be announced by the end of July.