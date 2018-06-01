CBSE 10th, 12th result 2018: Schedule and details for marks verification, re-evaluation released at cbse.nic.in – Here is how to apply

Candidates who wish to get their CBSE marks re-evaluated can visit the official website for the same now.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a notice regarding the processes of Verification of the marks obtained in the board examination for class 10th, 12th at cbse.nic.in. Candidates who wish to get their CBSE marks re-evaluated can visit the official website for the same now. The notice contains a subject saying, “Modalities and schedule in respect of the processes of Verification, Obtaining Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book(s) and re-evaluation of answer books for the candidates who have appeared under Secondary School (Class X)/Senior School Certificate (ClassXII) Examination, 2018.”

While informing the students about how they can get their mark sheets, the notice states that they will have to follow certain steps in order to do so. Here is what the notice says about ‘Verification of Marks’, ‘Application for Obtaining Photocopy of the evaluated answer book’ and ‘RE-EVALUATION OF EVALUATED ANSWER BOOK FOR CLASS X/XII’.

Schedule For Verification Of Marks, Providing Photocopy Of Evaluated Answer Books And Re-Evaluation

Verification of Marks

a) Request for verification can be submitted only online from website of CBSE www.cbse.nic.in along with fee of Rs.500/- per subject as per schedule given in Annexure-I.

b) In case applying from India the requisite fee of Rs.500/- per subject can be deposited through payment gateway (Credit/Debit card/Net banking). No fee shall be accepted in offline mode i.e Postal Order/DD/Money order/ cheque etc.

c) The result of verification will be uploaded on the website of CBSE. However, in case of a mistake (or change in marks) a formal letter will also be sent to applicant by speed post through concerned Regional Office of CBSE. In case where there is no change of marks, no letter will be sent by CBSE. Applicants are advised to visit website of CBSE for the status of verification request.

d) Board will not be responsible for any loss or damage or any inconvenience caused to the candidate, consequent to the revision of mark(s) or delay in communication, for reasons beyond control.

e) Incomplete applications/offline applications will be summarily rejected.

f) Request for verification will only be accepted once. Another chance will not be given.

g) Only those candidates who apply online for verification of Marks will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer book.

h) Fees once deposited shall not be refunded in any case.

Application for Obtaining Photocopy of the evaluated answer book

Only those candidates who have applied for verification of Marks online in manner as prescribed above will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book(s) on remitting the requisite fee of Rs. 500/- per subject for Class –X and Rs. 700/- per subject for ClassXII. Schedule and procedure for receipt of requests will be as under:

a) Application will be received only online through website of CBSE www.cbse.nic.in along with fee of Rs. 500/- per subject for Class –X and Rs. 700/- per subject for Class-XII as per schedule given in Annexure-I.

b) Only those candidates who have applied for verification of marks shall be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy (ies) of the evaluated answer-book(s). Applications will be received only online with payment through gateway/netbanking, debit/credit card (both national/ international).

c) In case applying from India the requisite fee of Rs. 500/- per subject for Class –X and Rs. 700/- per subject for Class-XII can be deposited through payment gateway (Credit/Debit card/ Netbanking). No fee shall be accepted in offline mode i.e. Postal Order/DD/Money order/ cheque etc. No application will be accepted without fee.

d) Application submitted on behalf of the candidate and also incomplete application will be summarily rejected and fees deposited shall be forfeited without any further reference.

e) Photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be provided after blocking all information relating to the identity of the Examiner/ Evaluator/ any other official associated with the examination process.

f) Decision of the Competent Authority of the Board on the Marks awarded shall be final and binding on the candidate.

g) Board will not be responsible for any loss or damage or any inconvenience caused to the candidate, consequent upon the delay in communication for reasons beyond control.

h) However, if he/she desires to challenge the marks awarded to any question, then he/she will have to apply online, as per the schedule.

i) NO APPLICATION WILL BE ACCEPTED WITHOUT FEE.

j) INCOMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL BE SUMMARILY REJECTED.

k) REQUEST FOR OBTAINING PHOTOCOPY OF THE EVALUATED ANSWER BOOK WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED ONCE. ANOTHER CHANCE WILL NOT BE GIVEN.

l) Fees once deposited shall not be refunded in any case.

Re-Evaluation Of Evaluated Answer Book For Class X/XII

i.) Only those candidates who have applied for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book shall be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question(s).

ii.) Request for re-evaluation/challenges shall be entertained only for theory portion @ Rs. 100/- per question

iii) Request for revaluation/challenge for a particular question(s) only in theory paper shall be received only online on 21st June 2018 and 22nd June 2018 Payment through Credit /Debit Cards /Netbanking

iv) Request for RE-EVALUATION WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED ONCE. ANOTHER CHANCE WILL NOT BE GIVEN

v) The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned which would be available on the website along with the question paper and then submit application for re-valuation in the required question(s) with reasoning

vi) In cases where marks are increased or decreased a fresh marks statement shall be issued to such candidates after surrendering the old Marks Statement by the candidate(s) concerned.

vii) the status of revaluation shall be uploaded on the website for the subject and question (s) for which applied for, followed by a formal letter by speed post;

viii) the decrease even by one mark shall be effected

ix) NO APPEAL OR REVIEW AGAINST THE RE-EVALUATION WOULD BE ENTERTAINED.

x) the Board will not be responsible for any loss or damage or any inconvenience caused to the candidate, consequent to the revision of marks, if any or delay in communication for reasons beyond control

xi) NO APPLICATION WILL BE ACCEPTED WITHOUT FEE

xii) INCOMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL BE SUMMARILY REJECTED

xiii) Fees once deposited shall not be refunded in any case.