CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2022 Latest Updates: The board alerts students regarding fake datesheet being circulated on internet

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2022 Top Updates: Students are waiting for the release of the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22. CBSE will be conducting the first-term board exams for class 10- and 12 in offline mode. The exams will be conducted in November-December 2021. Students can access the date sheet for the exams on board’s official website–cbse.gov.in.

Going forward this year, the board will conduct two board exams instead of one exam like it used to. The term 2 exam for secondary and senior secondary students will be held in February-March 2022.

The board has also stated that the term I exam will be based on objective-type questions. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. Due to the winters, the exam will begin from 11.30 am. After the completion of term-I exam, the results will be out declared. No student, this time, will be placed under pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be out after the completion of first and the second-term examinations.

The board has meanwhile released sample papers foe class 10, 12. The marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22 is also out.