CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 from today: Check important instructions here

The Board of Secondary Education will be holding the 12th and 10th class compartmental examinations on April 2, 2022. The schedule of the exams has been released by the board. The 12th compartmental exam will be conducted in a single day on August 23rd.

The 10th class compartmental examinations for repeaters will be conducted from 23rd to 29th August 2022. According to the schedule, the practicals for the board will be held from August 23 to 30. Those who received “Repeat in Practical” this year will have to appear for the examination.

Those who have received “Repeat in Theory” will be required to appear for both the theory and practical sections.

Those who are planning on appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education’s compartmental examinations should follow the guidelines released by the board. The practical and theory examinations will be conducted in offline mode. To avoid any issues, students should follow the COVID protocols.

CBSE 10, 12 Compartment Exam Guidelines 2022

The guidelines for the practical section of the board’s examinations have been released. It states that a student who has been declared as Repeat in Practical will only be required to appear for the practical. That candidate will be required to appear for the theory examination.

For those who have been declared as Repeat in Theory and Practical, they will be required to appear for both the theory and practical sections. Those who will be appearing for the practical in the compartment category should contact their examination centers by August 22.

The admit card for the 12th and 10th class compartmental examinations have been released online. The candidates can download the documents from the board’s website, which is www.cse.gov.in. They should additionally check the dates and times of the practical examination on the admit card.

The board has also asked the superintendents of the examination centers to prepare a list of all the students who will be appearing for the practical examinations. They should additionally follow the COVID-19 guidelines.