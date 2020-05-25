  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBSE 10th, 12th Board exam centre alert! HRD minister says this now

Updated: May 25, 2020 1:23:03 PM

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam Centre: Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the remaining exams for Class 10th and Class 12 at over 15000 centres across India, says HRD minister.

CBSE 10th, 12th exam centre 2020: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today said that the Central Board of Secondary Education will hold the remaining exams for Class 10th and Class 12 at over 15,000 centres across India. Earlier, the Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3000 centres, news agency ANI reported.

(To be updated)

