CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023 hall tickets expected soon at cbse.gov.in, Details here

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023 hall tickets: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CBSE board exam hall tickets for 10th and 12th classes. The candidates will be able to download admit cards from the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in, once released.

The practical examination/ project/ internal assessment for both classes are ongoing and will be concluded on February 14.

As per the notification released by the CBSE, Class 10th exam will be starting from February 15 and conclude on March 21, 2023 whereas CBSE Board theory exams for 12th classes will take place between February 15, 2023 and April 5, 2023. The students of class 10th will get their hall tickets from their respective schools.

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 hall tickets: How to download?

Go to the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023 hall tickets’

Fill up your details such as roll number, date of birth etc

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023 hall tickets will be displayed

Download CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 hall tickets and save it for future reference

Also Read JEE Main 2023 session 1 results declared, qualified students can register for next round from today onwards

The students appearing in the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2023 have been advised to carry a hard copy of the admit card to their respective examination halls. The duration of most of the exam will be three hours starting from 10.30 am and concluding at 1:30 pm, while some will be of two hours duration and will conclude at 12:30 pm as per reports. The students have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.