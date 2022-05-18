CBI to question WB minister over appointment of daughter as teacher

The Calcutta High Court directed Paresh Chandra Adhikari, Minister of State for Education to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), over alleged appointment of his daughter as a teacher in Cooch Behar’s state government-aided school.

The order was passed on a petition by a candidate Babita Sarkar who claimed that she has been deprived of the job despite having secured higher marks than the minister’s daughter in the teacher recruitment examination.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the minister to appear before the CBI authorities in Kolkata by Tuesday evening.

The minister is a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mekhliganj constituency in Cooch Behar.

The petitioner’s lawyer Firdous Shamim claimed that Sarkar had secured 77 marks in the examination while the minister’s daughter got 61, and that her name did not figure in the merit list, but had been given appointment as a teacher depriving the her.

Justice Gangopadhyay had earlier on four occasions ordered CBI inquiry in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in state government-aided schools.

With inputs from PTI.

