With CBSE board exams cancelled thrice, students in North East Delhi fear assessment scheme may be disadvantage

CBSE Board Exam News: With their board exams cancelled thrice, class 10 and 12 students in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March, are now pinning hopes on internal assessment by CBSE for their results while many of them fear that they might be at a disadvantage.

Waiting for over four months for their exams to be conducted, the board exams became a “test of patience” for students. They said the new assessment scheme may not be fair to them as many of them have not appeared for even a single exam which can form the basis of assessment.

As per the assessment scheme notified by CBSE on Friday, there are very few students of class 12, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only one or two subjects. Their results will be declared based on performances in the appeared subjects and performance in internal, practical or project assessment.

Rani Kumari, a resident of Chand Bagh and class 12 student, said, “Board exams for me have been an exam of my patience. Right from childhood, we are taught that board exams are too crucial and you have to be focussed from at least two years in advance. It all seems immaterial now. The entire enthusiasm was gone with the series of cancellations”.

Gangandeep Kumar, a resident of Gokalpuri, said he feared that students like him might be at a disadvantage in the scheme announced by the board. “Students who have appeared for three subjects still have some advantage to be assessed on the basis of those marks. But in other cases (of students who havn’t) how will they do it,” he asked.

Mohammad Fazil, a resident of Brijpuri asked “how can we rule out biasis by schools if internal assessment solely will become the basis of our performance?”

In February, the northeast part of the national capital was rocked by violence in which 53 people were killed and over 200 injured. The areas worst-affected in the violence included Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

In view of the violence, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed exams at over 80 centres in northeast Delhi area till February 29.

The board had announced a fresh schedule, according to which class 12 exams in the area were supposed to begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 were scheduled from March 21 to March 30. However, the exams had to be postponed again in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant nationwide lockdown.

The CBSE again announced a fresh schedule as per which exams were to be conducted from July 1 to 15. While class 12 exams were to be conducted across the country, it was decided that class 10 exams will only be conducted in North East Delhi. However, in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the exams have again been cancelled.

As per the assessment scheme, results of class 10 and 12 students, who have completed all their exams, will be declared based on their performance in the exams.

“For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj explained.

“For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” he added.