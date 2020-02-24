Catalyst Group: An online platform that is guiding young aspirants

E-learning has become a global trend, and more and more people are preferring it over traditional classrooms.

Adversity can certainly bring out the best in you. Take the case of Akhand Swaroop Pandit, founder and CEO of online learning Catalyst Group. “It all started during my UPSC preparation days. I used to struggle a lot to get access to proper guidance and relevant study material. The lack of guidance urged me to intervene and do something to solve this problem, which is faced by most aspirants. This was when I thought of establishing Catalyst Group, aiming to make quality teaching and learning easy and affordable for every student in the country.”

Headquartered in Jaipur with branch offices in Delhi and Lucknow, Catalyst Group focuses on providing students easy access to quality education and training necessary for cracking competitive examinations. The platform currently provides online classes for GATE, IES, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronics engineering and computer science engineering entrance exam coaching. Pandit is an ex-IES officer who has a competitive teaching experience of more than eight years and has many successful students working in central, state government and in PSU companies as officers. He reminisces the initial years, “We started Catalyst Group with 10 students in 2017 by giving them free YouTube lectures. Today, we are catering to around 2.8 lakh students on our portal, who are in their quest to crack the competitive examinations for GATE, IES, civil engineering and mechanical engineering. Earlier, we used to offer online coaching only for engineering aspirants. However, now we have also ventured into non-technical courses.”

According to Pandit, the Catalyst Group platform is running strong on the back of top-quality faculty comprising civil servants, senior professors, authors and senior professionals. “They are working together with Catalyst Group to provide online coaching with a common objective of guiding the aspirants towards fulfilling their dreams with quality preparation. We have also been growing steadily on the financial front since our inception, achieving a turnover of over `7 crore this year.”

Seasoned industry watchers opine that online learning has widened the scope of education, taking it beyond offline classroom boundaries. Every industry is going offline to online; surely, India’s widely respected engineering coaching centres can’t be left behind. Online players like Byju’s, Catalyst Group, Vedantu, Unacademy, etc., have the tech, quality control, affordable pricing and enough room in a class to take on offline institutes. Projections show that the e-learning market worldwide is set to surpass $243 billion by 2022. E-learning has become a global trend, and more and more people are preferring it over traditional classrooms.

“While we are already in the process of opening close to 500 offline coaching centers in cities such as Jaipur, Indore, Delhi, Patna, Lucknow and Pune, in the future, we will be expanding to international demographics such as Nepal, Singapore and other Asian countries,” says Pandit. “We will also be increasing our number of class recording studios in different states and tier 2 cities in order to reach out to the students there,” he adds. Plans are also afoot to soon venture into providing other specialised coaching classes for entrance exams such as CAT, IIT-JEE, MBBS, and digital marketing as well.