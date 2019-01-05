CAT result 2018 DECLARED! Visit iimcat.ac.in to check your score card now; know how to download

Published: January 5, 2019 12:32 PM

CAT 2018 result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) results at iimcat.ac.in. Check now.

CAT result 2018, iimcat.ac.in, CAT result date 2018, CAT 2018 result, CAT result, IIM Calcutta, Common Admission Test, MBA admissions, MBA 2019, B-school admissions, education newsCAT 2018 Score Card is Live and available for download.

CAT result 2018: The results of the much awaited Common Admission Test (CAT) have been declared by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of CAT 2018 now to check their scores. The exam that is conducted every year for admission to top B-schools was held this year on November 25. A ticker running on the top of the website says, “CAT 2018 Score Card is Live and available for download.”

The result of the top management admission examination has been announced amid reports of partial leak of the CAT 2018 paper. It is due to this that the result date for the same was preponed to January 5.

CAT 2018 result: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2018 at iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘CAT 2018 score card’
Step 3: Now enter your CAT 2019 login ID along with the password
Step 4: Click on the ‘Your result’ link once that is done
Step 5: Your score card will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Check and download the same
Step 7: Take a print out of the same and keep it for the further process

More about CAT 2018:

This year approximately 2 lakh candidates appeared for the Common Admission Test on November 25 across various centres in the country. Candidates who successfully clear the examination will be eligible for admission to top Managament programmes like- PGDM, PGPEM, PGP, PGPBM, EPGP, PGPEX and others that are offered by the IIMs.

