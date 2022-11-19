CAT 2022: important preparation topics from QA, VARC, and LRDI sections￼

By Gautam Bawa



The Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) is amongst India’s most prestigious national-level entrance examinations that enable successful candidates to gain admission to the country’s top management colleges. The computer-based exam is divided into three sections:

Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Each section covers several topics that are included in the syllabus. Along with testing aptitude, CAT is known for testing a candidate’s ability to manage their time and solve problems under pressure. As per this year’s official announcement, the upcoming CAT 2022 Exam will be held on 27 November 2022. To help candidates in their exam preparation, we have prepared a comprehensive list of important topics that are likely to be covered in the CAT 2022 examination.

CAT 2022 Paper Pattern

CAT 2022 paper is expected to be the same as CAT 2021. 66 questions spread across 3 sections (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning). The expected paper pattern is mentioned below:



Section MCQs Non-MCQs Total No. of Questions Duration Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) 18-21 5-8 24-26 40 min Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DI & LR) 17-18 6-7 22-24 40 min Quantitative Ability (QA) 18-20 6-8 24-26 40 min Total 54-59 17-22 64-76 120 (2 hours)

Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative aptitude is one of the most crucial sections in the CAT exam. The CAT 2022 paper is expected to include 22 questions from the quantitative section, which will be a mix of MCQs and TITAs. Some of the most important topics in this section include Arithmetic, which will consist of approximately 10 to 12 questions of easy-moderate difficulty. Algebra will be another essential topic, with 6 to 8 problems. There will be roughly 2 to 4 questions reserved for the Number Systems. On the other hand, Modern Mathematics will have 1 to 2 questions. Finally, geometry and mensuration will consist of approximately 3 to 6 questions of moderate difficulty.

Candidates are advised to examine the weightage of each topic, and prepare accordingly. In general, it is recommended to concentrate on arithmetic and algebra topics because they carry the most weightage.

Within Arithmetic, Percentages, Ratios and Mixtures, Averages, Time Speed Distance, Time & Work would be the focus. In fact one can expect as many questions from TSD+T&W as you would get from entire Geometry.

If we look at the Score vs Percentile trend for the CAT exam ever since it became a 2 hour paper in 20​20​, you will see that a score of 30​+ would be safe to achieve a percentile of more than 95 in this section. Thus, focusing on Arithmetic and Algebra itself could get you to 95+ in QA.

Percentile​ Marks in​ CAT 2021​ CAT 2020​ 99.5​ 40​ 50​ 99​ 35-36​ 44​ 95​ 24​ 30​ 90​ 17​ 23​ 80​ 12​ 16​





Important Topics for Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

The ‘Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning’ section consists of a total of 20 questions. Although it is time-consuming, the questions in this section are simple to answer.

Over the last 5 years, under ‘Logical Reasoning’, topics such as reasoning-based DI​, scheduling and matrix​, matrix arrangement​, Venn diagram​s, matrix and grid​, unconventional and hybrid games and tournaments have been rampant.

Matrix, reasoning-based DI, Venn diagrams and unconventional games and tournaments make up 2/3 of the CAT DILR section. ​Acing these will help you solve 8 to 12 questions with ease​.

This section’s level of difficulty is usually determined by the IIM that conducts the exam. If we look at the last 2 years Score vs Percentile trend for the CAT exam, you will see that to score a percentile more than 95, a score of 25+ is required.



Percentile​ Marks in​ CAT 2021​ CAT 2020​ 99.5​ 38​ 39​ 99​ 33​ 34​ 95​ 25​ 25​ 90​ 20​ 20​ 80​ 14-15​ 16​

Important Topics for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

In the ‘Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension’ section, 24 questions are included. Of these, 16 are from reading comprehension (RC) passages. There are different question types in CAT RC passages, while a few types in the verbal part. Some of the important topics in the VARC section are as follows:

The biggest topic will be the reading comprehension passages. This topic will include 16 questions, which will be moderately difficult. Parajumbles (PJ), parasummary (PS), and ‘odd sentence out’ (OS) will have 2 to 4 questions each, and these will range from moderate to difficult.

Due to the fact that the majority of the questions in this part are drawn from the reading comprehension passages, they should be given the highest attention.

BYJU’S Exam Prep experts analysed the last 5 years of CAT papers and the key takeaways are listed below:

21 out of 54 passages in the last 5 years (2017–21) were from Aeon, NYT, The Guardian and Smithsonian Magazine.​

29 out of 54 passages in the last 5 years (2017–21) are from 4 genres: sociology and anthropology, science and technology, zoology/biology and history.​

Biology, linguistics, and science and technology are important topics to study with respect to PJ, PS, and OS as 35 out of 108 questions in the last 5 years (2017–21) were from these areas.

PJ, PS, and OS questions are made from a variety of sources. The examiners have been fond of taking excerpts from books in the past few years. Some questions were also there from online sources like Aeon and The Economist.

If we look at the last 2 years Score vs Percentile trend for the CAT exam, you will see that to score a percentile more than 95, a score of 34+ is required.



Percentile​ Marks in​ CAT 2021​ CAT 2020​ 99.5​ 49-50​ 47​ 99​ 45​ 42​ 95​ 34-35​ 33​ 90​ 29​ 28​ 80​ 21​ 22​

The author is principal director, BYJU’S, vice president, BYJU’S Exam Prep.