CAT 2021: Tips, tricks & last-week revision plan to boost preparation

CAT 2021 Exam: Over two lakh aspirants will appear for the CAT Exam 2021, to be conducted by IIM Ahmedabad on Sunday. The exam, held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode, will be divided into three sections — data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and quantitative aptitude.

The exam duration has been reduced to two hours this year. As a result, it is expected that there will be fewer questions in each section.

For the aspirants appearing for the exam, this is the final week of preparation. The candidates must have separate strategies and approach to each individual section to crack CAT 2021.

One must-follow preparation method is solving questions from previous CAT exams. Candidates will have to pre-decide which section of verbal ability and reading comprehension they want to begin with. In the last week before the exam, candidates must try and solve more comprehensions while also revising vocabulary notes. Reading English newspapers and magazines will also help.

To prepare for the data interpretation section, aspirants should focus on accuracy rather than the number of questions. Solving as many CAT Exam 2021 mock tests as possible will provide a good ground. Candidates must allot maximum time to this section in the last week to answer more questions with better accuracy.

Solving sudoku, puzzles, and crosswords from newspapers can help get a leg up in the logical reasoning section.

The division of time strategy is equally important for the quantitative aptitude section. Revising all the important formulae, revisiting shortcut methods can help during this time. In case there is more than one method, using the one quicker option would be the right approach. It is also important to revise basic mathematical tables, square and cube roots for faster calculations.

Aspirants can also take three to five mock tests during the week and analyse the performance for a better understanding of the time spent on each question and section.

