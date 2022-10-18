CAT admit card 2022 to be released on this date at iimcat.ac.in; Check exam date, exam pattern & call letter link

CAT admit card 2022 download link: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will soon release the admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. The candidates who are eagerly waiting for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 admit card will be able to download their admit cards from the official website – iimcat.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 admit card will be released on 27th October at 5 pm. The admit card will be hosted at the official website of IIM. The candidates are required to carry their identity proof, and hard copy of the admit card of the day of the exam.

How to download CAT admit card 2022?

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘CAT admit card 2022’ flashing on the homepage. The candidates are required to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page. CAT admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download CAT admit card 2022 and save it for future reference

CAT Exam Pattern

The exam will be of The Common Admission Test will be of 2 hours covering the subjects of Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). There will be a total of 66 questions which will be of 198 marks. For every right answer, +3 will be awarded while -1 will be deducted for every wrong answer. It is to be noted that there will be no negative marking for Non-MCQs.

CAT 2022 Results and shortlisting

According to the notification, the Information related to the CAT 2022 results will be tentatively available starting from the second week of January 2023 on this website. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs.