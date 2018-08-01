CAT 2108: Good news! JNU to accept CAT score for its MBA programme

It is a big news for Jawaharlal Nehru University aspirants. JNU would now be accepting the CAT scores for admission to their MBA programme.

It is a big news for Jawaharlal Nehru University aspirants. JNU would now be accepting the CAT scores for admission to their MBA programme. The big announcement has been confirmed by the Mamidala Jagadesh, Vice-Chancellor of JNU. The VC on his official Twitter posted: “JNU joins the Common Admission Test 2018 (CAT 2018), conducted by IIMs, for admission in School of Management and Entrepreneurship in JNU starting from July 2019 session.” For more details aspirants can visit iimcat.ac.in.

The official notification for CAT has been released. The online registration for CAT exam will begin from August 8, 2018, and the deadline for the same is September 19, 2018.

The CAT 2018 exam will be held on November 25, 2018. It is a computer-based exam which will have three sections: Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA).

In total, there are 100 questions in the question paper. The CAT exam will be conducted in two sessions and each session will have a different question paper.

CAT results are announced in form of percentile. After CAT, all the IIM and non-IIM institutes announce their separate selection criteria and procedure based on the CAT score. Students who qualify CAT exam will have to then apply separately to their desired institutes.

CAT exam eligibility:

– The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

– Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. However, it may be noted that such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date as stipulated by the respective IIM) stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate.

– Candidates applying for CAT 2018 should fulfill any one of the following conditions:

Completed Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks*

Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA) with required percentage*.

Should be in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with required percentage*.

– SC/ST/PwD candidates should have minimum 45%. For General and NC-OBC candidates, minimum is 50%.

– The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution. In case of grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution. If any University/Institution confirms that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence would be established by dividing the candidate’s CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA, and multiplying the result with 100.