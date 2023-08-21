CAT 2023: Registration last date to CAT exam schedule, check all details here

The Common Entrance Test (CAT) is the largest management entrance examination that can get students into the prominent field of management by securing good ranks. The test is conducted once in every year and this time CAT 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 2023. The top college for management is considered to be the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and the registrations for the entrance exam have already been started. Aspirants are advised to consider giving themselves some time before applying for IIMs and other top B-Schools.

The last date to complete your registration and application process for the entrance exam is September 13, 2023, as per the official data. So, keep your credentials steady and fill out the forms with utmost care and keep reading the article to save yourself from errors.

The CAT 2023 management examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023 and into three shifts. The entrance exam is divided into 3 sections and 40 minutes will be allotted for each section. The section includes, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Ability. The overall exam time limit is 120 minutes only.

The first step to appearing for CAT 2023 is to register through an online portal available on the official admission website for CAT 2023, iimcat.ac.in. While on the page, keep your email id and phone number handy for easy fill-out.

It is advised to use Mozilla(version 94 to 112), Google Chrome (88 to 113), Microsoft Edge(88 to 113) browser to fill in the Application Form. When registering candidates are required to enter the details like candidate name, date of birth, email id, country, and mobile number.

Now, candidates will be asked to fill in their academic details, work experience details, academic documents, exam center city preference, necessary documents for verification, photograph, and signature image in the size mentioned. The city preference section is important to fill out as it will decide your exam center location.

The final step is to pay for the examination. Candidates will afterwards be needed to finish the application fee payment process. The CAT 2023 application fee must be submitted electronically through the payment gateway link. Payment options include credit, debit, and online banking. Candidates will also be given UPI facilities.



Candidates from the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs. 2400, while those from the SC/ST/PwD categories must submit an application cost of Rs. 1200.