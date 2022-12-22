CAT 2022 Results out at iimcat.ac.in, admission process begins – Details inside

CAT 2022 result: The much-awaited Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result is out. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) declared the result on December 21, 2022. On the official site of IIM CAT – iimcat.ac.in – candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check the result.

On November 27, 2022, the examination of CAT 2022 was conducted at various exam centres across India. By logging into the CAT 2022 website, candidates can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards.

On the website of the respective IIMs, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available. It must be noted there that each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates, directly. However, the criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs.

In CAT 2022, as many as 11 candidates have secured the 100 percentile. Of them, 2 each are from Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana and one each is from Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Uttar Pradesh (UP).

This year in the CAT result, a total of 22 candidates have scored 99.98 percentile. Out of 22, 19 are male candidates and 3 are female candidates.

In India, CAT 2022 was successfully conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities on 27 November 2022. The exam was conducted in three shifts.

CAT result 2022 declared: What’s next?

Now, candidates will have to apply for admission to the institutions. For IIMs, there is no common counselling process. Candidates need to apply to each institute separately and follow their admission rules.

CAT exam result 2022: Eligibility verification at IIMs

At the time of the interview, a candidate must show all the mark sheets and submit attested copies to prove his/her eligibility. If a candidate is selected for a programme in any of the IIMs, the original degree certificate and mark sheets of all semesters/years (along with their attested copies) must be submitted for verification at the time of joining.