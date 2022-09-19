CAT 2022: Registrations to close on September 21, check top MBA colleges list along with their ranks, and eligibility criteria

CAT 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is soon going to close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on September 21. Those who have yet not submitted their applications for IIM CAT 2022, can submit their applications at iimcat.ac.in by 5 pm.

According to the notification, the exam authority will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022 in three sessions. The admit cards for the same will be released prior to 15 days from the date of the exam. All those candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

What are the CAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria?

To apply for the said exam, the candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification and have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

What is the selection process for IIM CAT 2022?

Selection will be done for admission on the basis of written tests and documents. The Information related to the CAT 2022 results will be tentatively available starting from the second week of January 2023 on this website. The list of shortlisted candidates will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the admission websites of the respective IIMs for further information. Candidates can check the list of top MBA college list with their ranks below.

Rank – Institue’s Name

1 – Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

2 – Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

3 – Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

4 – Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

5 – Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

6 – Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

7- Indian Institute of Management Indore

8- XLRI – Xavier School of Management

9 – National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

10- Indian Institute of Technology Madras

11- Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

12- Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

13- Management Development Institute

14- Indian Institute of Management Raipur

15- Indian Institute of Management Ranchi

16- Indian Institute of Management Rohtak

17- Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

18- Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

19- Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

20- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur