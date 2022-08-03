CAT 2022 registration begins today – How to apply at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) -CAT 2022 application and registration process has started today. The process includes registration, filing of the application form, uploading the required documents, and paying registration fees. While candidates belonging to the general categories are required to pay the application fee of Rs 2,300, those from SC, ST and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 1, 150. Those looking to apply can do it so through the official website iimcat.ac.in. The IIM Bangalore has scheduled to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022. The IIM will release admit cards from October 27, 2022.

Among the important details and documents required to submit include – mobile number, email address, signature, passport size, photograph, personal details, academic details, and work experience (if any).

“At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any six test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the six preferred cities subject to availability,” a notification by CAT said

It added, “In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted a nearby city.”

Here’s how candidates may file their application forms:

* Candidates may first log on to the official website iimcat.ac.in

* Once on the home page, candidates are required to click on the ‘Register’ button if not registered

* If registered, they are required to click on the log in button

* Candidates are now required to log in and register using their credentials

* They are now required to fill in the form

* Now, they can upload the scanned documents

* After this, candidates are required to pay their application fees online

* They can now click on the submit button

Candidates are also suggested to take a printout of the registered application form for future reference. CAT is the entrance exam conducted nationwide every year for admissions in MBA/ PGD courses in IIM, and other B-schools in India that accept CAT scores. The exam is conducted for candidates looking to take admissions to 20 IIMs and MBA colleges like SPJIMR, IITs, IMI, MDI, JBIMS, FMS, and also over 1000 B-schools in India.