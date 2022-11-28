CAT 2022 Paper Analysis: Check Paper 1, 2, and 3 analysis, candidates reactions, and more

CAT 2022 Paper Analysis: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27 in three slots in online mode. The exam was conducted in the computer based mode. The slot 1 of the exam was conducted from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, while the second slot was conducted from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and slot 3 was from 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

According to the candidates and experts, the morning slot difficulty level of the exam was moderate. With the exception of VARC and DILR, there were no significant modifications to the exam pattern.

According to the sources, paper 3 was difficult compared to slot 2 and 3. The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension exam was rated easy to moderate while Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning was rated difficult, and Quantitative Ability was Moderate to difficult.

The list of the shortlisted candidates for the next level will be uploaded on the respective websites of IIMs. The shortlisted candidates will receive interview intimations directly from each IIM. Different IIMs have different shortlisting standards.

The shortlisted candidates have to produce their original marksheets and submit attested copies to prove their eligibility at the time of interview. Further, if a candidate is selected for a programme, the candidates will have to submit their original certificates and marksheets of all semesters/years at the time of joining the programme.

About the exam:

The Common Admission Test, CAT is held for entry into postgraduate programmes at participating non-IIM institutions and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The IIM CAT 2022 question paper will be divided into three portions. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning are the three components.