CAT 2022: IIM-Bengaluru releases answer keys; here’s how you can check at iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has released the answer keys for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. Those who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website – iimcat.ac.in.

Apart from the answer keys, the institute has also released individual response sheets. Here’s how candidates can check their answer keys:

* Candidates may first visit the official website, which is iimcat.ac.in.

* Once in home page, candidates will be required click on the candidate login link.

* After this, candidates will be required to submit their user id and password

* Now, candidates may check their individual response sheet as well as the answer key.

* After going through the answer key and response sheet, candidates will be required download both.

* They will be now require to keep them safely with themselves

* Use it when required in future.

Also read: StoryWeaver launches STEM Literacy Programme for children

It may be noted that candidates will be required to submit their objections in case of any, by December 4, 2022.

Earlier this year, the CAT exam 2022 was held on November 27, 2022. They were held on e computer-based mode. The exam was held for 120 minutes. According to experts, slot 3 was slightly tougher than slot 1 and slot 2. Importantly, the Quantitative Ability section was found tougher than last year, as well as 2020, as compared to VARC, which was considered easy to moderate.

There were 66 questions in each slot. This includes 24 questions and Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, 20 questions in Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. There were 22 questions in Quantitative Ability.

Also read: Karnataka upgrades Skill Connect Portal, aims to create 10 million opportunities

There were 66 questions in total. While there were 24 questions in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, 20 questions were in Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and 22 questions in Quantitative Ability. In November, the IIM-Bengaluru also uploaded the link for the mock test of CAT 2022 on the official website.