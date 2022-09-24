CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore opens window for application correction – Check details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has opened the correction window for IIT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. The last date to make corrections in the application form is September 26 till 5 pm. The candidates can make the amendments on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The corrections will be limited to change of photo, signature and preferred test city. The registration process commenced on August 4 and concluded on September 21.

How to make the corrections

Candidates who want to make the changes can follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Candidates may visit the official website of CAT 2022 at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2:Once in the homepage, they can click on the link saying “CAT 2022 Application Correction”

Step 3: On the next page, log in by entering your CAT user ID and password as required and click on submit to continue

Step 4: Go to your application form and click on the edit option to make changes to the application form

Step 5: Make the changes as required and click on the save option to save your changes

Step 6: Review your details with care and click on submit to complete your CAT 2022 Application Correction process

Common Admission Test 2022 Schedule

The Common Admission Test 2022 will be conducted on November 27 in three sessions of two hours each. The three sessions will comprise quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension and data interpretation and logical thinking. The admit card will be available from October 27. The results will be declared around the second week of January 2023.

“CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference,” read the notification.

CAT is an annual national-level MBA entrance examination for admission to MBA/PGP courses of IIM and other Business schools in India that accept CAT scores.