CAT 2022: How to download admit card – Important dates, details here

CAT 2022 Admit card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore is likely to release the Common Admission Test (CAT), 2022 Admit Card tomorrow I.e. on October 27, 2022. The interested candidates who have applied can download the hall ticket from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Important dates:-

Beginning of CAT 2022 registration- August 03, 2022 (Wednesday)

End of CAT 2022 registration- September 21, 2022 (Wednesday)

Release of Admit card- October 27, 2022 (Thursday)

Test date- November 27, 2022 (Sunday)

Declaration of Results (Tentative)- Second week of January, 2023

CAT 2022 Test centres:-

The test will be conducted in 150 cities across the country. The test cities of each candidate will be mentioned in the Admit card.

CAT 2022 Score:-

The candidates can get the access to their scorecards by visiting the CAT website. Apart from this, the candidate can also be intimidated by SMS. The CAT 2022 score will remain valid till December 31, 2023.

CAT 2022 Test:-

As per the official notification, the test duration will be 2 hours. There will be of three sections-

Session 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Session 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Session 3: Quantitative Ability

Also Read: Delhi University releases first cut-off lists for admission to programmes under NCWEB

A total of 40 minutes will be allotted to each individual for answering questions in each section. The candidates will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

How to download the CAT Admit Card 2022:-

1) The interested applicants can download the admit card by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

2) After visiting the homepage, one needs to click on the CAT Admit Card 2022 link.

3) A new page will appear on the screen, where one needs to enter the relevant details and click on submit.

4) Now, your admit card will appear on the screen.

5) One needs to download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for any future need.