CAT 2022 Exam: Check exam date, exam pattern, marking scheme & mock test details here

CAT 2022: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has scheduled CAT 2022 exam on November 27, 2022 as per the official notification. CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. It will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities. The candidates will be able to check their exam centre details in the Admit Card, once released.

The candidates who are willing to get admission to the management courses and register themselves for CAT 2022 are advised to gear up themselves with the preparations as the only month is left. Candidates can go through this article to know the CAT 2022 exam pattern, marking scheme and other exam related information that will help them to prepare for the exam.

CAT 2022 Exam Pattern

CAT 2022 Exam will be held in online mode consisting of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. The duration of the exam will be three hours, with one hour per section. The marking scheme along with the allotted time has been mentioned below.

Section as per IIM CAT Exam Pattern 2022 Total Questions Allotted Time Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 40 Minutes Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20 40 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 20 40 Minutes Total 66 120 Minutes

CAT 2022 Exam: Marking Scheme

The candidates should note that there will be +3 marks for correct answers whereas -1 marks will be deducted for the incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions. The question paper will be set in MCQs and Non-MCQs (TITA).

CAT 2022 Mock Test

The CAT 2022 Mock Test will be uploaded soon on the official website. With the help of CAT 2022, students will be able to prepare for the entrance exams. The mock test will include sample questions that need to be attempted online at the same time as the exam. It will also help candidates to learn how to manage their time when attempting the exam and divide attention accordingly.