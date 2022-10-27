CAT 2022: Admit Card to release shortly; Check how to download

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is slated to release the admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT), 2022 today. The willing applicants who have registered themselves for the IIM Common Admission Test, can download the hall ticket from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Important date:-

Release of admit card- October 27, 2022

Test date- November 27, 2022 (Sunday)

Declaration of results- Second week of January, 2023 (Tentative)

When to download:-

According to the official notification, the interested candidates can download the admit card from the website from 5 PM.

Know how to download:-

1. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

2. After visiting the website, one needs to click on the dedicated link for CAT 2022 admit card.

3. After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

4. Enter the relevant details to login.

5. Now, you will get access to your admit card.

6. Download the admit card and saved the soft copy and take a print out for future reference.

The IIM CAT 2022 admit card will have the details of CAT application number, test centre, exam time, exam guidelines and roll number. All candidates are advised to carry the hall ticket to the exam venue along with any valid ID proof.

Examination centre:-

The CAT 2022 will be conducted across 150 cities in the country. The candidates were given the option to select any six exam centre in order of preference.

CAT 2022 Test:-

There will be three sections-

Session 1- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Session 2- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Session 3- Quantitative Ability

A total of 2 hours I.e. 40 minutes will be allotted to each applicant for answering questions in each section.

The applicants will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

About IIM:-

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) are leading institutions which provide management education in the country. Currently, there are 20 IIMs established in various parts of the country.