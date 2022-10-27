CAT 2022 Admit Card Direct Download Link: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has finally released the admit card for Common Admission Test (CAT), 2022 today, October 27. The registered candidates can download CAT 2022 admit card using their credentials on the login page available on iimcat.ac.in. The link to the admit cards can be directly accessed by scrolling down.

According to the official schedule, the Common Admission Test (CAT), 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022 (Sunday). The candidates appearing in the test are required to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

How and where to download CAT admit card 2022?

Visit the official website of iimcat.ac.in Click on the ‘Registered Candidate login’ It will redirect you to the login page You need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button CAT admit card 2022 will be opened on the screen Download CAT admit card 2022 and save it for future reference

Direct Link to download CAT admit card 2022

Important Instructions to appear in CAT 2022 exam

The candidates applied for the courses like PGP, PGP-FABM, ePGD-ABA (ePost Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics) are eligible to appear in the said exam. This exam is being held at 150 exam centres across country. The candidates have been advised to download CAT admit card and carry along with identity card on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without the hard copy of CAT admit card. The candidates can directly download CAT Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link. The candidates who have any query regarding the CAT 2022 admit card and others, they may contact the helpline at 1800210820.