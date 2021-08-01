CAT 2021: Exam date announced; registration to begin from August 4 – here’s how you can apply

The registration for CAT 2021 will begin from August 4 and the last date to submit applications would be September 15 (Photo: IE)

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be conducting the computer-based Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) on November 28, 2021. The exam will be conducted in three sessions and the organising institute for CAT this year will be IIM Ahmedabad. Interested Candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in.

Registration for CAT 2021

The registration for CAT 2021 will begin from August 4 and the last date to submit applications would be September 15. The registration fee for general category would be Rs 2200 while for SC, ST and PwD category candidates, it would be Rs 1100. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from October 27 onwards till November 28. CAT will be conducted in exam centers spread across around 158 cities this year. Candidates will also be given the option to select any six test cities as per their preference.

CAT 2021: Eligibility

The candidate applying for CAT must hold a bachelor’s degree (in any field), with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories).

CAT 2021 Score: Validity

Candidates’ scorecards cam be checked on the official CAT website or they can also be intimated results individually via SMS. The results for CAT 2021 are expected to be declared by the second week of January, 2022. The score for CAT 2021 will only be valid till December 31, 2022.