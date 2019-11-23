CAT 2019: Whopping 2.44 lakh candidates to appear for the entrance test tomorrow

The exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission in the top business schools of the country, including the IIMs.

CAT 2019: The Common Admission Test (CAT) for MBA admissions is scheduled to take place on November 24, 2019, Saturday. A whopping 2,44,169 applicants have registered themselves for the test — the highest since 2010 when nearly 2.04 lakh candidates applied for it.

The exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission in the top business schools of the country, including the IIMs. Apart from the IIMs, nearly 1200 other B-schools accept CAT scores for admission in their MBA, PGDM and other business related courses. This year the exam will be held in 376 centres across 156 cities of India.

The entrance exam is a three-hour-long test where a candidates verbal ability, data interpretation, logical reasoning, quantitative ability and reading comprehension abilities are tested. One will have 60 minutes for each of the three sections, which are divided as — verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. The candidates will also be allowed to use an on-screen calculator for computation purpose.

CAT 2019 admit card:

Candidates need to download and take a print out of their admit card from the official website — iimcat.ac.in. They also need to attach a photograph, the same as the one in the application to the admit card and carry identity proof with them to the exam centres. Without the ID proof, they will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

After 2010, the CAT registrations saw a dip in the number of registrations in 2013 and 2014. In 2013, 1.95 lakh candidates registered for the exam and in 2014, 1.97 lakh candidates registered. But ever since then the coveted MBA entrance exam has been witnessing more and more number of applications with each passing year. However, despite the rise, female candidates amount to only 35.14 per cent of the total applicants, which is also at a six-year high. Apart from female, the number of transgender candidates has also seen a minor hike this year, from 4 in 2018 to 6 in 2019.