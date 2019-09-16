CAT 2019: Tutorials to understand format will be available on the site from October 16

CAT 2019 will be conducted on November 24, 2019.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have released details regarding the Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) percentile score calculation on the CAT 2019 website https://www.iimcat.ac.in.

According to Prof Shubhasis Dey, IIM Kozhikode, Convener, CAT 2019:

CAT 2019 will be conducted on November 24, 2019 (Sunday), in two sessions spread across 156 cities;

Registration for CAT 2019 will close at 5.00 pm on September 18, 2019;

Candidates will be permitted to download their examination admit card from October 23, 2019, onwards, until the date of the test;

The duration of the test will be 180 minutes, and there will be three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension,

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning,

Section III: Quantitative Ability.

The tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 16, 2019, onwards. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance.

The CAT 2019 website contains a section on frequently asked questions (FAQ) that addresses some of the commonly asked queries regarding CAT 2019. Candidates may also contact the CAT helpdesk over email or phone.