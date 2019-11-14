CAT 2019: IIM-Kozhikode announces important updates – check details here

The IIM has asked candidates to go through the test day video. (File photo: PTI)

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-Kozhikode) has issued important updates for candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) this year. The entrance exams in country’s top B-schools is scheduled to be held on November 24.

Candidates may check their admit cards at official website iimk.ac.in. They may download their hall tickets through this website. Those appearing for the exam will not get more than 60 minutes to appear to answer questions in each section. They will also not be allowed to switch from one section to another while they answer a section.

The exam that will be conducted for three hours will have three sections that will include

i) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

ii) Quantitative Ability

iii) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

While candidates will get one hour for each section, PwD candidates will get an extra 20 minutes extra for each section.

The IIM has also asked candidates to go through the test day video, which has already been uploaded in CAT website.

This will help them understand other exam day procedures.

Over 2.40 lakh students are likely to for the CAT 2019 at 376 exam centres in 156 cities across the country. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. While in the morning, exams will be conducted between 9 am to 12 noon, in the afternoon it will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Results are expected to be announced in January next year. The CAT 2019 score will be valid only till December 31, 2020.

What is CAT?

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2019) is conducted by the IIMs every year in order to fill up seats in their PGP programmes. The entrance exam’s scores of candidates are accepted by many B-schools that include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).